Lincoln-Way gets bids to sell land

41 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Lincoln-Way High School District 210 received successful bids for its three parcels of land, as school officials proceed to sell the land once marked for future schools, to boost their bottom line. Sealed bids were opened Wednesday , and the board agreed during its Thursday meeting to have its attorney draw up sales contracts, which will be subject to board approval.

