John N. Hassinger, Janesville, WI
John N. Hassinger, age 65, of Janesville, died on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care with his loving family by his side. He was born in Janesville on September 3, 1951, the son of George H. and Ida Hassinger.
