Janesville woman sentenced for having sex with disabled man
A woman who had a sexual relationship with a group-home client pleaded guilty in Rock County Court on Monday and was sentenced to four months probation. Roxanne L. Gonzalez, 38, of of 4815 W. Highway 14, Janesville, was charged with second-degree sexual assault in the case.
