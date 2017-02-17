Janesville protest focuses on Rep. Ryan
A left-leaning political organization says it plans to drop off about 70,000 postcards addressed to Rep. Paul Ryan in Janesville on Wednesday. The event was originally planned to happen at the Ryan family home Wednesday, but now the location is not clear.
