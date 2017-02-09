Janesville police: Man in custody on attempted homicide charge
A man police have said was suspected in a shooting in the Fourth Ward last November has been picked up by authorities in Illinois, Janesville police said. Frederick Ellis Johnson, 26, of Gary, Indiana, is being held by police in Illinois, Janesville police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan 10
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC