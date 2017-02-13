Janesville man arrested Monday

Janesville man arrested Monday

A Janesville man is in custody at the Rock County Jail after fleeing an officer early Monday morning, according to Janesville police. Zachary Terpstra, 26, of 630 Monroe St., was arrested on charges of fleeing an officer, retail theft and an outstanding warrant through the Department of Correction's probation and parole, said Lt.

