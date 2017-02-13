Janesville man arrested Monday
A Janesville man is in custody at the Rock County Jail after fleeing an officer early Monday morning, according to Janesville police. Zachary Terpstra, 26, of 630 Monroe St., was arrested on charges of fleeing an officer, retail theft and an outstanding warrant through the Department of Correction's probation and parole, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kjhl
|7 hr
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC