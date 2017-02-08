Janesville fire death remains unsolved

Janesville fire death remains unsolved

Police are trying to find out why a man killed in a house fire Jan. 29 was unable to escape the fire like everyone else. "There was no reason that Dionelle L. Gates wouldn't have been able to exit the room where the fire occurred unless something happened to him physically to prevent him from escaping.

