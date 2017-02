James J. Lechnir, Janesville, WI

Read more: The Janesville Gazette

James J. Lechnir, age 88, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away Friday, February 17, 2017 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born March 9, 1928 in Prairie du Chien, WI, the son of the late Jim & Gladys Lechnir.

