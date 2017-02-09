In Profile: Merging Worlds

In Profile: Merging Worlds

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ProSoundWeb

Noted for his work as an audio/electrical engineer, loudspeaker designer, and inventor over a career spanning more than three decades, if there's one constant in the professional audio career of Dave Gunness, it's innovation. And, perhaps more specifically, the fact that while the process of building something is valuable, the willingness and drive to continue to improve on your own creations is even more paramount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS Outage again.... Jan 18 lurker 3
janesville nude website Jan '17 Anon 3
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan '17 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec '16 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,734,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC