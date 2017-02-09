In Profile: Merging Worlds
Noted for his work as an audio/electrical engineer, loudspeaker designer, and inventor over a career spanning more than three decades, if there's one constant in the professional audio career of Dave Gunness, it's innovation. And, perhaps more specifically, the fact that while the process of building something is valuable, the willingness and drive to continue to improve on your own creations is even more paramount.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC