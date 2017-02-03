Glen Loyd Videos: Norman Rockwell sold Parker Pens
According to Wikipedia , Norman Rockwell was a painter and illustrator whose works enjoy a broad popular appeal for the reflection of American culture. That's why the Parker family of Janesville hired him to help sell Parker Pens in the late 1950's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan 10
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC