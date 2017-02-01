Franklin teacher wins award
Jessica Mock, a sixth-grade teacher at Janesville's Franklin Middle School, helps two students with their work Wednesday while giving a science lecture to half the classroom as the other half works independently. Mock was selected as the 'emergent teacher of the year' for the Janesville School District in December..
