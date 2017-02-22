Firefighters respond to early morning...

Firefighters respond to early morning fire in Janesville

13 hrs ago

They were called to the 200 block of Pontiac Drive around 4:30 a.m. Rock County dispatchers says the fire is now out. No word on the extent of damage or if there were any injuries.

