Fire causes $100,000 in damage to house

Multiple calls came in at about 12:04 p.m. reporting black smoke coming from the back of a single-family house at 2534 Lombard Ave. The two adults living there were able to evacuate with their pets, McManus said. It's unclear how the fire began, but most of the damage was in the back of the 1999 house, McManus said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.