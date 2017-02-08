Famed Vienna Boys Choir to visit Edgerton on Feb. 25
Cost: $25 per ticket. Tickets are available in Edgerton at Edgerton Pharmacy, 711 N. Main St., and Piggly Wiggly, 1211 N. Main St., and in Janesville at Knapton Musik Knotes, 2475 Milton Ave., and Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St. Tickets also are available by calling 608-561-6093 or by visiting iTickets.com.
