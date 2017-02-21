Ernest "Ernie" Dahl, Janesville, WI
Ernest O. "Ernie" Dahl, 84, of Janesville, WI, passed away on February 21, 2017, at Mountain Vista Hospital, Mesa, AZ, after complications from surgery. Ernie was born September 13, 1932, in Whitehall, WI, to Oscar and Myrtle Dahl.
