'Discover Wisconsin' episode spotlights Janesville, Evansville
'Discover Wisconsin' host Collin Geraghty flips pancakes at the Rock County Dairy Breakfast in an upcoming episode of the televised tourism show that airs Saturday. The episode, paid for by Evansville and Janesville tourism promotion groups, focuses on the small-town Americana aspects of Janesville and Evansville.
