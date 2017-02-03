Democratic socialism is topic

Friday Feb 3

The Rock County Progressives plan a program to discuss democratic socialism and its link to recent presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Basics Food Cooperative, 1711 Lodge Drive, Janesville. Marc Silberman of Madison, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, will speak on "What is Democratic Socialism?" according to a news release.

