Complaint: Janesville man sold heroin...

Complaint: Janesville man sold heroin that caused overdose death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Prosecutors charged a Janesville man with reckless homicide because he sold heroin to a man in who overdosed and died in Elkhorn on Jan. 6, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 3 in Walworth County Court. Prosecutors charged Jason A. Wedell, 34, of 3200 Randolph Road, with first-degree reckless homicide and delivering the heroin that killed Matthew Brown at Sweetener Supply in Elkhorn, according to the complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS Outage again.... Jan 18 lurker 3
janesville nude website Jan 10 Anon 3
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan '17 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec '16 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC