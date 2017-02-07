Complaint: Janesville man sold heroin that caused overdose death
Prosecutors charged a Janesville man with reckless homicide because he sold heroin to a man in who overdosed and died in Elkhorn on Jan. 6, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 3 in Walworth County Court. Prosecutors charged Jason A. Wedell, 34, of 3200 Randolph Road, with first-degree reckless homicide and delivering the heroin that killed Matthew Brown at Sweetener Supply in Elkhorn, according to the complaint.
