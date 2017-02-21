Cold case arrest made stemming from April 2000 sexual assault and burglary

A DNA match on a sexual assault and burglary cold case from April 2000 led to an arrest of the suspect Wednesday, according to a Janesville Police Department news release. Almost 17 years ago, police responded to a Janesville home on the 900 block of Sutherland Ave. for a report of a sexual assault and burglary of a 79-year-old woman, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.