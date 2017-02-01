The South Central Chapter of Credit Unions will hold its 14th annual Children's Miracle Network Bowl-A-Thon to raise money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Bowl-A-Thon to benefit Children's Hospital on Feb. 4 The South Central Chapter of Credit Unions will hold its 14th annual Children's Miracle Network Bowl-A-Thon to raise money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/02/01/bowl--thon-benefit-childrens-hospital-feb-4/97346132/ The South Central Chapter of Credit Unions will hold its 14th annual Children's Miracle Network Bowl-A-Thon to raise money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Registration begins at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.