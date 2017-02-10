Beloit native traveling to Lambeau by wheelchair to support charities
A former trucker who lost his right leg in a horrific crash is traveling from Janesville to Green Bay by wheelchair to raise money for and awareness of five charities. Beloit native Dennis Schulze arrived in Fort Atkinson late Friday afternoon on his second day of what is expected to be a 40- to 50-day trek to Lambeau Field.
