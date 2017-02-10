Beloit native traveling to Lambeau by...

Beloit native traveling to Lambeau by wheelchair to support charities

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

A former trucker who lost his right leg in a horrific crash is traveling from Janesville to Green Bay by wheelchair to raise money for and awareness of five charities. Beloit native Dennis Schulze arrived in Fort Atkinson late Friday afternoon on his second day of what is expected to be a 40- to 50-day trek to Lambeau Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS Outage again.... Jan 18 lurker 3
janesville nude website Jan '17 Anon 3
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan '17 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec '16 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,279 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC