Beloit man who should have been in jail commits another drunk-driving offense

A 76-year-old woman was injured Monday by a driver who authorities believe was drunk, left the scene of the crash, and because of an apparent mix-up by authorities, should have been in jail. Janesville police responded to the reported hit-and-run accident and arrested Thomas D. Iverson, 60, of 1405 Grant Ave., Beloit, after a chase Monday evening.

