Authorities search for Iowa man charg...

Authorities search for Iowa man charged in fatal Lafayette County crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKOW-TV

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office is looking for an Iowa man charged in a fatal crash on a Wisconsin highway. According to court records, Chad Ernzen, 38, of Durango, Iowa is charged with Homicide by Vehicle - Use of a Controlled Substance and 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS Outage again.... Jan 18 lurker 3
janesville nude website Jan 10 Anon 3
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan 2 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec '16 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC