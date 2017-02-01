Area woman charged in Lake Mills burglary, drugs
A 32-year-old year Janesville woman who has an apparent drug addiction was charged with breaking into her uncle's Town of Lake Mills home. Nicole M. Shipler was charged Wednesday with two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, one count each of felony burglary and bailA jumping, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.
