Anniversary: Donna and Donald Anderson, 55 years
Donald Anderson and Donna Lory were married at Calvary Lutheran Church in Beloit. Their family includes the late Todd Anderson, the late Corey Anderson, and Wendy Thomas, Janesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC