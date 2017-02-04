500 rally in Janesville over immigrat...

500 rally in Janesville over immigration ban

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: WKOW-TV

Hundreds of people gathered for a rally in Janesville Saturday afternoon in protest of the president's travel ban. According to the Janesville Police Department, about 500 people were there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS Outage again.... Jan 18 lurker 3
janesville nude website Jan 10 Anon 3
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan '17 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec '16 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC