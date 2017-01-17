Stoughton man in critical condition after rollover crash

A 23-year-old Stoughton man suffered life-threatening injuries in an early Thursday morning single-vehicle crash in northwestern Rock County, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release. The crash was reported at 4:44 a.m. Deputies, Edgerton firefighters, Janesville paramedics and Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center's emergency field vehicle with on-call physicians responded to Stebbinsville Road near Washington Road in the town of Porter.

