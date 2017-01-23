Steve Knox hosts listening session
City council candidate Steve Knox will host a listening session from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Bodacious Brew, 119 N. Main St., according to a news release. Residents may ask Knox questions and share their thoughts on city progress during this casual session.
