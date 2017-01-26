Special education students get ready to work
But today, Ellefson and his classmates are cleaning treadmills, ellipticals and weight machines. It's part of the special education program at Parker High School in Janesville, Wisconsin: a partnership with venues like the YMCA of Northern Rock County that teaches students skills they won't get in the classroom.
