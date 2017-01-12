Some Janesville kids get a day off
Several hundred Janesville kids got an unexpected day off after Van Galder stopped its school bus runs because of icy roads Monday morning. The kids already on the buses made it to school, while those who hadn't been picked up were left at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|janesville nude website
|Jan 10
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan 2
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC