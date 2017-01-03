Sex offender being released
A sex offender will be placed at Rock Valley Community Program, 203 W. Sunny Lane, according to a news release from the state Department of Community Corrections. Lee A. Poffenberger, 35, will be released to the facility in the town of Rock on Tuesday, Jan. 11, according to the release.
