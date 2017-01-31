Ryan's office gets suspicious letter
The Janesville office of Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., received a letter with something extra in it Monday, and police are investigating. Police and firefighters were called to the congressman's constituent services office in the Olde Towne Mall, 20 S. Main St., about 2 p.m. Monday.
