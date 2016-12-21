Rock River victim identified as Jorda...

Rock River victim identified as Jordan White

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

The body of the adult, white male recovered Sunday from the Rock River was identified Monday evening as Jordan White, 23, of Janesville. White went missing Nov. 8 when he left home on his bicycle without taking his phone and wallet after telling his family he'd be back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI 17 hr Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 3
janesville nude website Dec 28 Anonymous 1
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec 19 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec 9 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,553

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC