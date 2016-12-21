Rock River victim identified as Jordan White
The body of the adult, white male recovered Sunday from the Rock River was identified Monday evening as Jordan White, 23, of Janesville. White went missing Nov. 8 when he left home on his bicycle without taking his phone and wallet after telling his family he'd be back.
