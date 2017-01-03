Rock County Court Records for Jan. 3, 2017
ANDREW D. STEURER, 33, of 306 N. Washington St., No. 3, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 18 months probation.
