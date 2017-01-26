Rock County Brewing Company opens its taps for business
Containers holding yeast sit inside the brewing area at Rock County Brewing Company as John Rocco, right, and Ed Sunstedt clean up Tuesday. Janesville's first microbrewery recently opened for business in the former Carriage Works building downtown after the company announced plans to locate a brewery there more than a year ago.
