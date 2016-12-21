Republican dominance hits mark not se...

Republican dominance hits mark not seen in half century

For the first time in nearly half a century, Republicans in 2017 will control the Wisconsin Legislature, the governor's office and the presidency. Wisconsin legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker are practically giddy at the prospect of working closely with President-elect Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Janesville, and Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus, who used to run the state Republican Party.

