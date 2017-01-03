Repeat drunken driver arrest made

A Janesville man is in custody at the Rock County Jail after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night, according to Janesville police. Corey J. Eubanks, 32, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, reported to be his fifth offense, according to a department news release.

