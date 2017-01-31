Public Record for Jan. 31, 2017
JOEL D. ALFORD, 60, of 1113 St. Lawrence Ave., Beloit, at 7:26 p.m. Friday at highways 51 and 11 in the town of Rock, after a deputy reported seeing him run a red light. --JESSIE L. ROBERTSON, 50, of 607 S. Jackson St., Janesville, at 10:37 p.m. Friday at Riverside Drive and Azalea Terrace in the town of Beloit, after a deputy reported seeing him run a red light at highways 51 and 11. --KYLE L. MCNETT, 30, of Monroe, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 419 S. Walnut St., Janesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan 10
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan 2
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC