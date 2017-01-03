Public Record for Jan. 3, 2017

Public Record for Jan. 3, 2017

The Janesville Gazette

DERRICK DAVID DALLMANN, 27, of 1421 Garland Ave., No. 1 2, Janesville, at 10:29 p.m. Sunday on Mineral Point Road east of Crosby Avenue, Janesville, on two charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct.

