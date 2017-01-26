Public Record for Jan. 25, 2017

Public Record for Jan. 25, 2017

Wednesday

LACY M. KELLOGG , 26, of 1223 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, at 10:33 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Delavan Drive and Pearl Street, Janesville, on charges of manufacturing/delivering cocaine less than 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver cocaine 5 to 15 grams and two counts of maintain premise/vehicle for drug trafficking. --DANIEL A. BAKER , 35, of 603 S. Academy St., Janesville, at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday on Fawn Lane, Janesville, on charges of probation violation and disorderly conduct.

