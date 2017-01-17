Public Record for Jan. 19, 2017
HUNTER J. SPANTON , 18, of Beloit, at 8:35 p.m. Monday at 332 S. Pearl St., Janesville, on suspicion of possession of schedule I and II narcotics and synthetic cannabinoids. --16-YEAR-OLD BOY , at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday at 3125 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, on suspicion of having a knife in a vehicle that was on school grounds at Parker High School.
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Wed
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan 10
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan 2
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
