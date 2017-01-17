Public Record for Jan. 18, 2017
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY of a garage reported at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Blackhawk Street, Janesville. --INTERSTATE 90/39 NORTH OF AVALON ROAD after a 1999 Chevy Prism began smoking before the driver pulled over and the vehicle started on fire.
