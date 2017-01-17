Public Record for Jan. 17, 2017
SCOTT E. AYERS, 50, of 328 Center Ave., upper, Janesville, at 1:03 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Afton Road, on charges of possession with intent to deliver 1 to 5 grams of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. --JESSICA N. TRZEBNY, 20, of N1303 Salt Box Road, Sharon, at 9:58 p.m. Saturday at Highway 14 and Kennedy Road, Janesville.
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|janesville nude website
|Jan 10
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan 2
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
