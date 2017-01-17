Public Record for Jan. 17, 2017

SCOTT E. AYERS, 50, of 328 Center Ave., upper, Janesville, at 1:03 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Afton Road, on charges of possession with intent to deliver 1 to 5 grams of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. --JESSICA N. TRZEBNY, 20, of N1303 Salt Box Road, Sharon, at 9:58 p.m. Saturday at Highway 14 and Kennedy Road, Janesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.