Public Record for Jan. 10, 2017
A 13-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at his residence, referred to juvenile authorities on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and credit card theft. --CAROLYN J. HUNT, 30, of 203 Church St., Clinton, at 11:35 p.m. Friday at Center Avenue and Wolcott Street, Janesville, on charges of possession of Schedule 1 or 2 narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
