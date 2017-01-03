Prison ordered for Janesville man
A Rock County judge handed down a 12-year prison sentence for child sexual assault Monday, more than doubling the prison sentence recommended by the defense and prosecution. Judge James Daley said he wanted to give the victims time to grow up while knowing the man who assaulted them would be safely in prison.
