Police raid alleged drug house
The Janesville police Street Crimes Unit believes it put a dent in the local synthetic cannabinoids market over the weekend. Officers had staked out the house at 401 Milton Avenue on the near east side after receiving complaints of possible sales of the drug there, according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|janesville nude website
|Jan 4
|david
|2
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan 2
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC