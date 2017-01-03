Police raid alleged drug house

The Janesville police Street Crimes Unit believes it put a dent in the local synthetic cannabinoids market over the weekend. Officers had staked out the house at 401 Milton Avenue on the near east side after receiving complaints of possible sales of the drug there, according to a police report.

