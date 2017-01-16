Police officers from around the count...

Police officers from around the country attend meeting in Janesville

House Speaker Paul Ryan spent part of his afternoon meeting with police chiefs around the country to discuss officer-involved shootings in America and how departments are working to reduce the amount of violent encounters with offenders. Janesville Police officers were among those to attend a conference on rethinking use-of-force tactics hosted by the New Orleans Police Department last month.

