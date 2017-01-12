Pocan hosts talk on Affordable Care Act
Rep. Mark Pocan will host a discussion on the Affordable Care Act and pending changes to the law Saturday at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville. Pocan, who represents the Second Congressional District, will lead the discussion at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the college at 6004 S. County G, room 2606.
