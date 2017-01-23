Plea is guilty in RV fraud case

A man who ran the now-defunct Janesville RV Center could face up to 10 years in prison for defrauding recreational-vehicle customers. Troy M. Tofte, 48, of 7411 N. Morning Meadow Lane, Evansville, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of a 39-count complaint in Rock County Court on Monday.

