Parking plaza demolition underway

After a couple unforeseen delays , Madison-based contractor Terra Engineering & Construction has begun demolishing the parking deck over the Rock River in downtown Janesville. Starting on the east side, workers drive a backhoe into the river to pull away chunks of concrete from the plaza.

